Nature conservation centre & museum set to be opened in Kullu

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, December 31

The Parvati Forest Division has set up a nature conservation centre and museum adjacent to the Nature Park at Mohal in Kullu. The area of the defunct Van Thana has been revamped and inside works of the centre are almost complete.

IFS Officer Aishwarya Raj, Deputy Conservator Forest (DCF), Parvati Division, Kullu, said the nature conservation centre and museum would soon be opened for public. He said, “The revamp and inside works are now almost complete. We will consider installations in the next phase in the coming months.” He added that this concept was in line with the mandate of spreading awareness and scientific knowledge about rich biodiversity of the region among citizens.

The DCF said soon, the place would showcase the flora and fauna diversity and cultural heritage of the Kullu valley through various means and interactive depictions. He said, “3D models, dioramas, an aquarium and a small in-house cafeteria will be some of the key attractions for locals and tourists. A special reading and audio-visual section with illustrations of nature and environment conservation will also be developed for students.”

The officer said to conserve forests and enhance the experience of nature lovers, a Nature Park was developed in Mohal in 2015.

Once a wasteland, now it was the pride of the district and provided entertainment for visitors, especially children. He said the Himalayan Aquaworld, comprising a 30-foot semicircular aquarium and a fountain with a revolving globe, was also incorporated in the Nature Park last year. He added that a unique traffic park had been created within the park where children were apprised of road safety rules.

He added the department had reformed a barren landscape of 2.5 acres being used as a dumping yard into a Swarnim Vatika near Forest Colony at Shamshi. The state’s first-of-its-kind wood-based museum at Shamshi was in its final phase of completion. He said a six-minute documentary had been made to present the

most scenic places of the Parvati Forest Division in Kullu, which had been groomed by the Forest Department to promote eco-tourism.

KEY ATTRACTIONS