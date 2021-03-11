Nature interpretation centre to come up at Kullu

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, JUNE 9

A Nature interpretation centre is being constructed at 10,280-feet high Jalori Jot, a beautiful tourist spot on Aut-Luhri NH-305 at a cost of Rs 5.71 crore. The centre will introduce tourists to culture, food and lifestyle of Kullu district. The data concerning forests, occupation of people and ancient heritage will be made available.

The work on the centre has already begun and the funds have been provided for the project. Tourists will get information about the local culture of the district, Outer Seraj, living conditions of the people, the forest wealth, animals, natural species, types of forests, food, ancient culture, etc, at this centre.

Anni Divisional Forest Officer Chaman Rao said, “Tourists coming from the all over the country and abroad will get acquainted with the folk culture,” He said that space will be provided to self-help groups. This will boost tourism in the region.

There are many picturesque places like Serolsar Lake, Mata Budhi Nagin temple, Lambalambari Jot, Raghupurgarh, Tarkasi, Khanag, Chauhani Kamand, Kohila, etc near Jalori Jot.