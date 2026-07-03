A team of Himachal Pradesh's Forest Department on Friday successfully rescued a leopard which had strayed into the washroom of villager Jeet Ram's house near Garkhal in Kasauli tehsil.

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The leopard had on Friday reportedly pounced at a dog near Ram's house. It reportedly entered his washroom, the door of which was left unlocked, in search of prey. Unaware of the presence of the big cat, Ram's wife went inside the washroom but instantly came out and raised an alarm. The leopard let out a squeal but it did not attack the lady or try to leave the washroom.

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Ram informed the Forest Department about the leopard. Employees of the department immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the animal following a long operation.