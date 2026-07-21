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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Nature’s fury cuts off Lahaul villages

Nature’s fury cuts off Lahaul villages

Flashfloods wash away bridge, submerge Jobrang crossing

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:44 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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A flashflood rages through Jahalama nullah in Lahaul-Spiti.
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Heavy rainfall coupled with flashfloods and increased glacier melt wreaked havoc in Lahaul and Spiti district today, washing away a temporary bridge on the alternative Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi (SKTT) road. Road connectivity to several villages was disrupted. The district administration urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from flooded streams.

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The worst-hit area was the Jahalama nullah on the SKTT road where a flashflood swept away the temporary bridge on an alternative route. This completely halted traffic movement between Keylong and Udaipur in Lahaul and Spiti district and the remote Pangi valley of Chamba district as the Bailey bridge on the main SKTT road was damaged few weeks ago and is now under construction.

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The affected road serves as a crucial lifeline connecting the Lahaul valley with Pangi. With the temporary crossing washed away, several villages in the Udaipur subdivision have been cut off from the district headquarters at Keylong, affecting the movement of residents, essential supplies and agricultural produce.

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Kiran Bhadana, Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Lahaul and Spiti, said continuous rainfall and the sudden rise in the water level of Jahalama nullah led to the destruction of the temporary diversion. In the interest of public safety, the administration has prohibited the movement of all vehicles on the route until further orders.

She said officials from the departments concerned have been deployed to assess the situation and monitor restoration work. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has been instructed to restore the temporary road on a war-footing as soon as the water level recedes. The Deputy Commissioner also directed the agency to expedite construction of the permanent bridge over the nullah to ensure uninterrupted connectivity in the future.

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The administration has appealed to farmers, orchardists and local residents not to attempt crossing the flooded stream and to strictly follow official advisories until the route is declared safe.

Meanwhile, continuous rainfall and accelerated glacier melting have caused the Chenab to swell considerably, submerging the road bridge at Jobrang panchayat. As a result, the villages of Jobrang, Rashel and Raape have been left without road connectivity in Lahaul and Spiti.

Flashfloods were also reported from Shichling and Nadang in the Spiti region. The road stretch between Shichling and Tabo has reportedly been blocked following flooding, disrupting vehicular movement in the area.

In Chhaling village of the Mayar valley, a flashflood created panic among residents. However, no loss of life or property had been reported till the filing of this report. Authorities advised people and travellers to stay away from rivers, streams and other vulnerable locations during periods of heavy rainfall.

The district administration of Lahaul and Spiti has urged residents to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel and cooperate with authorities until weather conditions improve and the damaged infrastructure is restored.

In Mandi district, heavy rainfall lashed several areas throughout the day, bringing down temperatures and ending the recent spell of hot and dry weather. While residents welcomed the rain, the district administration continued to monitor the situation in view of the prevailing red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

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