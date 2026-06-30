Nature’s fury: Flashflood hits traffic on Manali-Leh highway near Jispa

A flashflood struck near the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) detachment at Jispa on the Manali-Leh highway (NH-03) in Lahaul-Spiti on Monday, disrupting traffic movement in the area, officials said.

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According to information, the flashflood affected a stretch of the highway near Jispa. Despite the disruption, authorities have allowed a limited number of vehicles to pass through the affected section while restoration work is underway.

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The BRO has deployed heavy machinery from its nearby detachment to the site and has launched road clearance operations to restore normal traffic at the earliest.

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Lahaul and Spiti DC Kiran Bhadana said the district administration is closely monitoring the situation. She said tourists stranded in the affected area are being evacuated safely and all necessary assistance is being provided.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in coordination with the BRO and local officials, is actively engaged in relief and restoration efforts to ensure the safety of commuters and reopen the highway as quickly as possible.

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Authorities have advised travellers to exercise caution and follow official advisories while travelling on the Manali-Leh highway until normal traffic movement is fully restored.