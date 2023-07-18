Nature's fury hits Kullu again, 1 dead in cloudburst

Kullu, July 17
One person was killed while two others sustained injuries after the vehicle they were sleeping in on the roadside was caught in a flashflood following a cloudburst in Kharal valley opposite Kullu town in the wee hours today.
The driver of the vehicle, a Bolero (HP34A-9595), managed to escape. The deceased was identified as Badal Sharma (28) of Chansari village (Kullu), said the police. The injured have been admitted to the government hospital in Kullu. The Kota nullah at Kais village was flooded due to the cloudburst around 3 am. Six vehicles and three two-wheelers were damaged due to the flooding in adjoining Juani nullah. A large chunk of arable land was washed away while debris entered orchards, damaging apple crop. Water and muck entered many houses in Neuli, Tharman and Shangri Baag.
The road from Shangri Baag to Kullu has been damaged. The power and water supply to Kharal valley have been affected too. Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said drinking water would be supplied to the residents through tankers.
