Nauni agriculture varsity lab to be strengthened

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 16

The testing and diagnostic facility at the University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, will be strengthened to ensure imported planting material is disease-free.

“I have asked the university to prepare a DPR for strengthening its testing and diagnostic laboratory,” said Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who had visited Australia to study the testing and diagnostic system for planting material.

He said, “Australia has an effective and state-of-the-art system for checking imported plants. Dedicated labs ensure that farmers get disease-free plants.”

The planting material imported by private players would also be checked at the laboratory, he added.