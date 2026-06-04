Nauni alumnus tops Himachal Pradesh ACF examination

Amit Jharate, an alumnus of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, topped the Himachal Pradesh Forest Service (Assistant Conservator of Forests) Examination-2025. The result was declared on June 2 by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

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A resident of Naksetli village in Shimla district, he graduated with forestry honours and was part of the 2016–2020 batch. Amit credited his success to the constant support, guidance, and encouragement of his parents, teachers, and mentors. He said that this accomplishment would not have been possible without their unwavering belief in him.

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Sharing his advice with other aspirants preparing for competitive examinations, Amit emphasized the importance of dedication, discipline, and consistent effort. He encouraged candidates to give their best towards achieving their goals, while also highlighting the importance of having a well-thought-out Plan B.

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He noted that competitive examinations are highly uncertain, and an alternative career option helps reduce stress while ensuring continuous personal and professional growth. He advised other aspirants to be disciplined, consistent, and patient, as success may take time, but sincere hard work, perseverance, and self-belief eventually yield positive results.

Amit thanked his teachers and the University for providing him with a strong academic foundation and continuous encouragement throughout his journey. He also appreciated the conducive learning environment at the University, which helped shape his professional outlook and prepared him for competitive examinations. Vice-Chancellor Dr H S Baweja congratulated him for his success and said that he will be a source of inspiration for others preparing for various competitive examinations.

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He expressed satisfaction at seeing forestry graduates excel in such examinations, as they are well-equipped to apply the knowledge and skills acquired during their studies towards the conservation, management, and sustainable development of forest resources. Faculty members, students, and staff of the University also congratulated Amit on his outstanding achievement and wished him success in his future career.