Nauni, Eternal universities sign MoU for academic, research cooperation

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district, and Eternal University, Baru Sahib in Sirmaur district, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen academic, research, educational and institutional cooperation. The agreement will facilitate the exchange of knowledge, expertise and institutional facilities while creating enhanced opportunities for students, faculty, scientists and other stakeholders.

Prof HS Baweja, Vice-Chancellor of the Nauni university, and Neelam Kaur, Vice-Chancellor of Eternal University, signed the MoU in the presence of KK Raina, Scientific Adviser to the Nauni university, and Anil Handa, OSD to the Nauni university.

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The collaboration will focus on areas of mutual interest, including horticulture, forestry, agriculture and allied sciences, environmental sciences, biotechnology, medicinal and aromatic plants, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, Indian Knowledge Systems, value-based education and other emerging areas.

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Under the agreement, the two universities will facilitate student internships, experiential learning programmes (ELP) and rural agricultural work experience (RAWE), along with student and faculty exchanges for academic, research and extension activities. The institutions will also work towards developing and implementing joint research projects through collaborative proposals to funding agencies.

The MoU also provides for the joint organising conferences, seminars, workshops and training programmes as well as the sharing of library facilities, scientific literature, knowledge resources and other academic information, subject to institutional rules and licensing conditions. The two universities will explore collaboration in environmental sciences, biotechnology and emerging technologies relevant to agriculture, horticulture, forestry, health, environment and sustainable development.

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Academic and scientific visits to herbarium and medicinal plant facilities will also be facilitated, with opportunities for collaborative work on the identification, conservation, characterisation, documentation and sustainable utilisation of medicinal and aromatic plants.

Another important area of cooperation will be the application of Artificial Intelligence, data science, digital technologies and decision-support systems in education, research, agriculture, horticulture, forestry and allied disciplines. The partnership will further encourage the exchange of experiences in value-based education, ethical development, holistic learning and spiritual awakening, while respecting the academic framework and institutional ethos of both universities. The institutions will also share technical knowledge and experiences related to solar energy, renewable energy technologies and energy conservation.

The collaboration marks a significant step towards strengthening institutional linkages and creating new opportunities for academic exchange, interdisciplinary research, skill development and innovation for the students and faculty of both universities.