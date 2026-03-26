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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Nauni farm varsity scholar bags award

Nauni farm varsity scholar bags award

Vice-Chancellor Rajeshwar Singh Chandel congratulated Anshul on his remarkable achievement

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 08:28 PM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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Anshul Kumar
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Anshul Kumar, a doctoral scholar of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district, had been honoured with the Best Doctoral Dissertation Award at a national conference recently.

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Anshul completed his PhD from the Department of Floriculture and Landscaping under the guidance of Bharati Kashyap. His research focused on ‘Studies on Storability, Physico-Chemical and Sensory Characteristics of Gulal Derived from Fresh and Dried Marigold Flowers’.

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The Indian Society of Ornamental Horticulture gave away the award to Anshul during the ongoing National Conference on Floriculture and Landscaping @2047 Viksit Bharat being held at the Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences.

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The research, carried out in collaboration with the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology, has resulted in the development of a commercially-viable technology. The department is also generating income through the sale of herbal ‘gulal’ developed from this work.

Vice-Chancellor Rajeshwar Singh Chandel congratulated Anshul on his remarkable achievement.

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