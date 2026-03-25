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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Nauni horticulture university scientist receives national recognition

Nauni horticulture university scientist receives national recognition

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 08:35 PM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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Scientist Puja Sharma being felicitated at Iruvakki.
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Puja Sharma, a Senior Scientist at the Department of Floriculture and Landscaping, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district, has been honoured with the prestigious Fellowship of the Indian Society of Ornamental Horticulture (ISOH).

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The honour was conferred on her on Monday during the National Conference on ‘Floriculture and Landscaping @ 2047: Viksit Bharat” held at Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences, Iruvakki (Shivamogga) and organised in collaboration with the ISOH. The conference also featured technical sessions, research presentations and expert lectures, providing a platform for knowledge exchange and innovation in the sector.

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Puja received the distinguished ‘Fellow of the Society’ award, a national-level recognition, in appreciation of her outstanding contributions, research excellence and notable achievements in the field of floriculture and horticulture. The award acknowledges her long-standing dedication, innovation and impactful work in advancing the discipline.

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During her induction, her significant contributions to various aspects of floriculture were highlighted.

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