Nauni students get PhD admission at national institute

Four MSc (Post Harvest Management) students from the Department of Food Science and Technology at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, have successfully cleared the research entrance test conducted by the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), qualifying for admission to its doctoral programme.

The students — Priyanka Thakur, Tanveen Kaur, Ritesh Verma and Ajay Kumar — were selected through a rigorous three-stage evaluation process comprising a general aptitude test, department-level screening and a personal interview. As part of their admission to the doctoral programme, each student will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 22,000, along with a contingency grant to support research activities.

Their success reflects the high-quality academic mentorship and consistent encouragement provided by the faculty of the Department of Food Science and Technology. The department continues to guide students in pursuing advanced research opportunities and excelling in national-level competitive examinations.

NIFTEM, a premier institution under the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries, was granted the status of an Institute of National Importance in 2021.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajeshwar Singh Chandel; Dean of the College of Horticulture Dr Manish Sharma; and the faculty of the department congratulated the students and extended best wishes for their future research pursuits.