Nauni university V-C locks himself in office amid faculty protest, seeks police protection

In an unprecedented incident, Dr HS Baweja, Vice-Chancellor of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, locked himself in his office and sought police protection today, fearing an attack by a group of faculty members who allegedly tried to barge into his office.

Baweja told mediapersons that he had apprised the SP, Solan, about an imminent threat from teachers who were trying to enter his office. He said he had also informed the Chief Secretary and the DGP about the situation.

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A ruckus was witnessed outside the VC’s office as faculty members complained that they had been unable to meet him for the past three months to raise their grievances.

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Dr Ashu Chandel, Professor and Head of the Department of Basic Sciences, and wife of former VC Dr Rajeshwar Chandel, alleged that a 24-page letter had been forwarded to the Vigilance Bureau seeking an inquiry into her appointment. She alleged that the VC had termed her appointment illegal and recommended her termination.

She claimed that despite 11 VCs having served at the university and governments being formed by both the BJP and Congress, none had challenged her appointment.

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Dr Rajeshwar Chandel, who served as the university’s VC from May 2022 to 2026, is currently serving in Gujarat. He is associated with the RSS, while factions close to the ruling Congress had earlier opposed his appointment as well as his extension at the university before Dr Baweja took over as officiating VC in May this year.

Meanwhile, the ABVP has also been agitating on the campus for the past week, adding to tensions and adversely affecting the academic atmosphere at the university.