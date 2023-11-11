Nauni University VC lauds efforts to make farming chemical-free

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 10

The 4th Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Lahaul and Spiti-II Tabo, was organised recently. It was chaired by Prof Rajeshwar Chandel, Vice Chancellor, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni.

Dr Inder Dev (Director, Extension Education), members from different departments, progressive farmers and scientists attended the meeting. Dr Rajesh Rana, Principal Scientist, ICAR-ATARI Zone-I participated virtually.

KVK Tabo in charge Dr RS Sephia presented an activity report and the annual action plan for the upcoming year. He highlighted the work done by the KVK and its impact on the farming community of Spiti Valley.

Prof Chandel lauded the initiative of farmers from villages like Hurling who are voluntarily working towards making their farming chemical-free. He said, “The use of chemicals in farming was very limited in Spiti valley and efforts must be made by the KVK to develop models on natural farming by integrating traditional crops of the area.” He also urged the staff to work on post-harvest of local coarse grains like barley and wheat.

Dr Inder Dev stressed the need to collaboratively work to promote local knowledge in agriculture and horticulture. He also assured technical support from the university and the KVK to the Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) registered at Hurling Village.

Dr Rajesh Rana observed that the high quality and highly nutritive produce of the region was a big advantage that must be utilised by executing branding strategies and ensuring volumes through local FPOs.

Emphasising the important role of women in farming activities, women empowerment through long-term sustainability programmes under the ‘Vibrant Village programme’ was also suggested. Members advocated the cultivation of local medicinal plants and millets to promote crop diversity and tackle apple monoculture.

#Lahaul and Spiti #Solan