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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Nauni university Vice-Chancellor Dr HS Baweja divests Registrar of charge

Nauni university Vice-Chancellor Dr HS Baweja divests Registrar of charge

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:11 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Vice-Chancellor Dr HS Baweja.
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Vice-Chancellor Dr HS Baweja on Monday stripped Registrar Siddhartha Acharya of his powers, citing alleged gross misconduct, insubordination, dereliction of duty and defiance of his orders. The charge of Registrar has been entrusted to Dr DP Sharma, Director of Extension Education, through an order issued on Monday evening.

Invoking the Himachal Pradesh Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry Act, 1986, the VC said the move was aimed at maintaining institutional discipline and preventing any tampering with university records.

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According to the order, Acharya allegedly failed to place communications received from the Board of Management (BoM), including a dissent note, before the VC despite repeated directions. Instead, he issued an order on September 17 directing that no action be taken on decisions and resolutions adopted by the BoM at its August 12 meeting.

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The Registrar was also held responsible for allegedly failing to address students’ demands, which led to a strike and gherao of the VC on October 3. The order further accused him of not intervening during Monday’s confrontation outside the VC’s office and of allegedly using derogatory language.

The VC’s order also accused Acharya of attempting to disrupt scheduled visits of the Governor on October 11 and the Chief Justice of India on November 22, and of contributing to law-and-order issues on the campus.

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Meanwhile, Acharya said he continued to hold the post of Registrar and had apprised the state government of the VC’s order. He termed the action beyond the VC’s jurisdiction and in violation of prescribed norms, pointing out that he was appointed by the government and not by the VC.

On the allegation regarding the Board of Management decisions, Acharya said the Secretary, Horticulture, had issued written directions on August 24 not to implement the decisions of the Board. He maintained that he had merely complied with those directions.

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