Nauni university’s Karanveer bags INSPIRE fellowship

A doctoral scholar of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, has brought laurels to the university by being awarded the prestigious Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) Fellowship by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

Karanveer Singh Dilta, a first-year doctoral student in the Department of Fruit Science, has been selected for the fellowship for his doctoral research titled ‘Engineering the Acid Niche by Integrating Genotypic, Edaphic and Foliar Interventions to Mitigate Dual-Directional pH Stress in Highbush Blueberry for North-Western Himalayan Region’. He will receive a monthly fellowship of Rs 37,000.

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The INSPIRE Fellowship aims to encourage meritorious young researchers to pursue doctoral research in basic and applied sciences. The fellowship provides financial support to selected scholars during their doctoral programmes.

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Dilta thanked his teachers, especially his advisor, Dr Naveen Chand Sharma, for guiding him in applying for the fellowship. The university congratulated Dilta on the achievement and wished him success.