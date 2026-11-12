Nauni varsity in financial straits, puts development works on hold

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, is grappling with an acute financial crisis, forcing the administration to put all development activities funded through university receipts and self-financing schemes on hold until its financial position improves.

The university, which has suffered an 8 per cent cut in its annual state grant-in-aid from Rs 121 crore to Rs 109 crore, has issued stringent austerity directions, underscoring the gravity of its worsening finances. The move is likely to hit research, infrastructure development and other academic activities, while concerns over the timely payment of salaries and pensions have emerged. An October 30 order issued by the university Comptroller makes it clear that managing salary and pension payments, particularly during the festive period, has become a priority amid mounting statutory and court-directed liabilities.

"In the absence of timely additional financial assistance from the state government, it has become imperative to manage the available funds with the utmost prudence so as to facilitate the timely disbursement of monthly salaries and pensions," the order states.

All Heads of Departments, Deans, Directors, Heads of Offices, Associate Directors of Research at outstations and heads of Krishi Vigyan Kendras, besides other university functionaries, have been directed to strictly implement the economy measures.

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Non-essential expenditure on office contingencies, procurement of goods and equipment, consumables, repairs and maintenance has been curtailed. Spending will be permitted only for essential and unavoidable operational requirements, while expenditure on non-essential items will require prior approval from the competent authority.

All expenditure proposals will also undergo mandatory scrutiny, with officials being held personally accountable for ensuring financial discipline. Any deviation from the prescribed measures will require prior approval.

The university's deteriorating finances had earlier prompted it to propose fee hikes ranging from 62 to 83 per cent for certain courses. However, following widespread student protests and a memorandum to Governor-cum-Chancellor Kavinder Gupta, the administration rolled back the steep increases and capped the final hike at 20 per cent.

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Despite efforts to mobilise additional resources, the university's revenue deficit has continued to widen. The latest freeze on development spending reflects the mounting pressure on an institution.