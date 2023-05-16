Nauni varsity inks pact with Rohru firm

Solan, May 15
In an effort to upscale agriculture-related knowledge and develop technologies within and outside the state, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Rohru-based firm, Himgiri Agri Solutions.
“The MoU will facilitate collaborations in the fields of education and research, besides skill upgradation of farmers in fruit production and manufacturing of value-added products from organic and natural farming produce,” said Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajeshwar Singh Chandel.
The company also runs an EdTech platform, ‘Khetiyari’. It will collaborate with the university on certificate courses in farming and development of content through this platform.
