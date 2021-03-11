Nauni varsity, Israel to collaborate on bee rearing

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 27

A delegation of Israeli Embassy, comprising Agriculture Attaché Yair Eshel, and experts Prof Rafael Avraham Stern and Yeshayahu Stern, along with a team of the Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre (IBDC), Haryana, concluded a two-day visit to Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, here today.

Aiming to increase collaboration between the university and Israeli experts, the team explored ways to collaborate on commercial bumblebee rearing.

The delegation held discussions with Dr RK Thakur, Head of the Entomology Department, and Dr Ravinder Sharma, Director of Research, who is also the Nodal officer of the state Horticulture Development Project.

The team visited the bumblebee rearing facility that is being developed at the university. VC of the university, Professor Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, said, “There are 48 species of bumblebees in the country. Efforts are being made to effectively utilise them for benefiting farmers.”

He added that collaborations with reputed institutions would enhance the quality and quantity of farmer’s produce.

Dr RK Thakur informed that the department initiated bumblebee rearing in 1998. He said the technology and knowledge from the Israeli counterparts would help to overcome constraints such as year-round rearing of queen bees, mating and hibernation under controlled conditions, and controlling various different diseases and pests.

The Isareli representative, Eshel, said he was looking forward to future collaboration between the University and the country’s experts.