Nauni varsity project wins national agroforestry honour

The All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Agroforestry, implemented by the Department of Silviculture and Agroforestry at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district, has been conferred with the prestigious Dr S Chinnamani Award for Excellence in Agroforestry Extension-2025. The award was jointly presented by the Indian Society of Agroforestry and the Central Agroforestry Research Institute during the National Agroforestry Day celebrations held at Jhansi earlier this month. Dr AK Nayak, Deputy Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), conferred the honour and appreciated the centre’s sustained efforts in advancing agroforestry practices in the hill regions of Himachal Pradesh.

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The team led by Dr Rohit Bishist, Head of the Department of Silviculture and Agroforestry, along with Dr Prem Prakash and other team members, contributed significantly in securing the recognition. The award was formally received by Dr Bishist.

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