icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Nauni varsity project wins national agroforestry honour

Nauni varsity project wins national agroforestry honour

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 08:15 PM May 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district
Advertisement

The All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Agroforestry, implemented by the Department of Silviculture and Agroforestry at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district, has been conferred with the prestigious Dr S Chinnamani Award for Excellence in Agroforestry Extension-2025. The award was jointly presented by the Indian Society of Agroforestry and the Central Agroforestry Research Institute during the National Agroforestry Day celebrations held at Jhansi earlier this month. Dr AK Nayak, Deputy Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), conferred the honour and appreciated the centre’s sustained efforts in advancing agroforestry practices in the hill regions of Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

The team led by Dr Rohit Bishist, Head of the Department of Silviculture and Agroforestry, along with Dr Prem Prakash and other team members, contributed significantly in securing the recognition. The award was formally received by Dr Bishist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts