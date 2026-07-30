Nauni varsity scientists caution apple growers against indiscriminate use of nutrient sprays

Scientists of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district, have cautioned apple growers against the indiscriminate use of nutrient sprays, saying their misuse is reducing spray effectiveness and increasing the risk of phytotoxicity in orchards in Himachal.

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During field visits to major apple-growing regions, the scientists observed that many orchardists were using nutrient sprays as substitutes for need-based plant protection measures or mixing them with pesticides without technical guidance.

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The teams found that only a small proportion of growers had undertaken soil and leaf analysis, with fertiliser applications largely based on traditional practices rather than scientific recommendations. The excessive use of phosphatic fertilisers in several orchards had induced zinc deficiency.

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The scientists conducting awareness drives detected low-severity incidence of Alternaria leaf spot and Marssonina leaf blotch and also advised the growers on managing root rot, collar rot, foliage yellowing, wilting and bark decay through improved drainage and prevention of water stagnation.

The scientists noted that many growers were not following the university’s recommended fungicide spray schedule and instead depended on agrochemical retailers for plant protection advice. In several orchards, farmers failed to distinguish fungal diseases from insect or mite damage, resulting in unnecessary application of insecticides or miticides instead of fungicides.

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About poor fungicide performance, the university pathologists said that infections were often confined to leaf petioles, leading to inadequate spray coverage despite effective fungicides. They also observed that spray intervals frequently exceeded the recommended 20 days, allowing diseases to spread.

The university advised the orchardists to adopt integrated disease management combining cultural, biological and chemical methods. It warned against mixing fungicides with pesticides, micronutrients, growth regulators or hormones due to risks of phytotoxicity, russeting and reduced efficacy.

The growers were urged to purchase pesticides only from authorised dealers, follow university and Horticulture Department recommendations, maintain orchard sanitation, decompose fallen leaves with 5 per cent urea solution and undertake scientific pruning and canopy management.