DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Nauni varsity scientists win top honours at national symposium

Nauni varsity scientists win top honours at national symposium

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:22 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vice-Chancellor Prof HS Baweja with the award-winning scientists in Nauni.
Advertisement

The Department of Plant Pathology at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district, secured top honours in both poster and oral presentation categories at the National Symposium on ‘Next-Generation Plant Health Strategies for Climate Resilience, Food Security and Sustainable Agriculture’, held at the ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI), Shimla, on October 22 and 23.

The two-day national symposium brought together eminent scientists, academicians, students, farmers, industry representatives and policymakers from across the country to deliberate on emerging plant health challenges and explore innovative strategies for climate-resilient agriculture, food security and sustainable crop protection. The symposium was jointly organised by the Indian Phytopathological Society, the Indian Potato Association, the Indian Society of Plant Pathologists and the Himalayan Phytopathological Society, in association with the ICAR-IARI Regional Station, Shimla.

Advertisement

Vice-Chancellor Prof HS Baweja met with the award-winning scientists and congratulated them on their achievement. He particularly commended Anil Handa, Professor and Head of the Department of Plant Pathology, and his team for presenting high-quality scientific research before a distinguished national audience and bringing honour and distinction to the university.

Advertisement

Prof Baweja said that these achievements not only underscored the high standard of research being conducted in the Department of Plant Pathology but also set an inspiring example for other university departments to emulate as they strive to make their mark on national and international platforms.

Among the winners, Aman Chauhan secured the first prize in the poster presentation category for his research on a LAMP-based assay for the rapid detection of phytoplasma infection in cherry and plum trees. The study was co-authored by Anil Handa, Bhupesh Gupta and Ajay Brakta. The technique enables rapid and specific detection of phytoplasma infection within an hour, underscoring its considerable potential for field-level disease diagnosis and large-scale disease monitoring in horticultural crops.

Advertisement

In the oral presentation category, the team comprising Shalini Verma, Nikita Negi, Satish Kumar Sharma, Gopal Singh and Ananya Benal won the second prize for their study titled ‘Unravelling the Etiology of Emerging Persimmon Leaf Blight’. The investigation identified pestalotiopsis clavispora and P microspora as the pathogens associated with the disease in Himachal Pradesh.

The third prize in the oral presentation category was awarded to Meenu Gupta, Muskan Thakur, Bhupesh Gupta and Anupama Singh for their study titled ‘Cultural, Morphological and Pathogenic Variability among Different Isolates of Alternaria spp Causing Purple Blotch of Garlic (Allium sativum L)’. The study sheds light on the variability among the pathogens responsible for a major disease affecting garlic, an economically important crop.

These distinctions reaffirm the university’s significant contribution to plant disease diagnosis, pathogen research and the development of science-based strategies to safeguard horticultural and agricultural crops.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts