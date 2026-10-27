Nauni varsity scientists win top honours at national symposium

The Department of Plant Pathology at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district, secured top honours in both poster and oral presentation categories at the National Symposium on ‘Next-Generation Plant Health Strategies for Climate Resilience, Food Security and Sustainable Agriculture’, held at the ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI), Shimla, on October 22 and 23.

The two-day national symposium brought together eminent scientists, academicians, students, farmers, industry representatives and policymakers from across the country to deliberate on emerging plant health challenges and explore innovative strategies for climate-resilient agriculture, food security and sustainable crop protection. The symposium was jointly organised by the Indian Phytopathological Society, the Indian Potato Association, the Indian Society of Plant Pathologists and the Himalayan Phytopathological Society, in association with the ICAR-IARI Regional Station, Shimla.

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Vice-Chancellor Prof HS Baweja met with the award-winning scientists and congratulated them on their achievement. He particularly commended Anil Handa, Professor and Head of the Department of Plant Pathology, and his team for presenting high-quality scientific research before a distinguished national audience and bringing honour and distinction to the university.

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Prof Baweja said that these achievements not only underscored the high standard of research being conducted in the Department of Plant Pathology but also set an inspiring example for other university departments to emulate as they strive to make their mark on national and international platforms.

Among the winners, Aman Chauhan secured the first prize in the poster presentation category for his research on a LAMP-based assay for the rapid detection of phytoplasma infection in cherry and plum trees. The study was co-authored by Anil Handa, Bhupesh Gupta and Ajay Brakta. The technique enables rapid and specific detection of phytoplasma infection within an hour, underscoring its considerable potential for field-level disease diagnosis and large-scale disease monitoring in horticultural crops.

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In the oral presentation category, the team comprising Shalini Verma, Nikita Negi, Satish Kumar Sharma, Gopal Singh and Ananya Benal won the second prize for their study titled ‘Unravelling the Etiology of Emerging Persimmon Leaf Blight’. The investigation identified pestalotiopsis clavispora and P microspora as the pathogens associated with the disease in Himachal Pradesh.

The third prize in the oral presentation category was awarded to Meenu Gupta, Muskan Thakur, Bhupesh Gupta and Anupama Singh for their study titled ‘Cultural, Morphological and Pathogenic Variability among Different Isolates of Alternaria spp Causing Purple Blotch of Garlic (Allium sativum L)’. The study sheds light on the variability among the pathogens responsible for a major disease affecting garlic, an economically important crop.

These distinctions reaffirm the university’s significant contribution to plant disease diagnosis, pathogen research and the development of science-based strategies to safeguard horticultural and agricultural crops.