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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Nauni varsity strengthens sports infra with new table tennis hall

Nauni varsity strengthens sports infra with new table tennis hall

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 09:02 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Vice-Chancellor HS Baweja inaugurates the table tennis facility at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, on Monday.
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In a move to provide students with a dedicated space for recreational and sporting activities in the hostel, a newly constructed table tennis hall was inaugurated at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, on Monday.

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Constructed at a cost of Rs 9.5 lakh from university funds, the facility has been established at the university boys’ hostel.

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The building was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor HS Baweja in the presence of university statutory officers and hostel staff. The hall will serve as a centralised sporting facility for the boys’ hostels, providing students with an opportunity to engage in indoor sports and recreational activities within the hostel premises. Such facilities are also available at the University Sports Complex and in most of the hostels.

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Speaking on the occasion, the VC said that the university had been continuously striving to strengthen infrastructure and provide better facilities for students.

“The university has been constantly looking to provide better infrastructure and facilities for the students. This new facility will provide students with an opportunity to participate in indoor sports and will also enhance recreational activities in the hostels,” he said. He added that the university gives equal importance to academics, research, sports and overall student development. Providing adequate sports and recreational facilities is an important part of creating a healthy and vibrant campus environment, he said.

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The VC also emphasised that the university would continue to explore opportunities to improve student amenities and create a conducive environment for their overall growth and development.

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