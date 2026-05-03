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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Nauni varsity student drowns

Nauni varsity student drowns

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:17 AM May 03, 2026 IST
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Manjit Jaiswal
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A fourth-year B.Sc (Honours) student of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district, had drowned in a 12-feet open water storage tank on the campus on April 29. The deceased has been identified as Manjit Jaiswal, a resident of Varanasi district in Uttar Pradesh.

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SP, Solan, Sai Dattatreya Varma on Saturday said that the incident took place three days ago when Jaiswal had climbed the 12-feet storage tank in the evening. This was an usual activity by a student and he fell into the tank due to high velocity wind blowing at that time and drowned. The SP added that the police did not suspect a foul play behind the incident.

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