Nauni varsity students protest, complain of dirty water supply

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 6

Students of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, today took out a protest march on the campus by holding bottles containing dirty water which they claimed has led to spread of jaundice.

She had appendix: Varsity A girl student suffering from perforated appendix died on March 3 in Delhi. She had developed fever on January 2. She sought an ultrasound after her condition deteriorated on January 25. No medical expert had attributed the death to jaundice. University spokesperson

They boycotted their classes and sat on a protest. Raising slogans against the university administration, they sought immediate redress to their problems. The students claimed that several students had fallen ill and were suffering from ailments like jaundice after consuming unclean water but nothing had been done to address the issue.

The students alleged that a girl student had died after consuming dirty water on March 3 after she had developed jaundice. As many as 26 cases of jaundice had been reported in the last two months. Since February 24 seven cases have been reported, they said.

Senior faculty members like student welfare officer Dr Rajesh Bhalla and Deans tried to address their concern but the students stuck to their stand.

A university spokesperson said aquaguard water purifiers had been installed in all hostels for clean water. These were being properly maintained. Besides, all water tanks were being cleaned on a regular basis.

The students highlighted the issue of water tanks being exposed to monkeys. This, they said, was polluting tank water.

The university spokesperson informed that a girl student suffering from perforated appendix died on March 3 in Delhi. She had developed fever on January 2 during her stay on the campus.

The spokesperson said that her condition deteriorated on January 25 after which she underwent an ultrasound. She had sought postponement of her exams on account of her ill health on January 27. The spokesperson added that no medical expert had attributed the death due to jaundice.