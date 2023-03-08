Nauni varsity students' protest enters Day 2

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 7

Students of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, continued their protest on the campus for the second day today.

Though the turnout was much less, they sat outside the student welfare office till noon and sought early solution to their slew of demands.

The students have been protesting the lack of measures taken by the university to ensure the availability of quality water. They alleged that students were falling prey to jaundice and a girl had even died due to it. The university authorities have, however, refuted the charge.

A seven-member delegation of students met Vice Chancellor Dr Rajeshwar Chandel, Deans of Colleges of Horticulture and Forestry, Students Welfare Officer (SWO) as well as the Director (Research) in the afternoon.

A university spokesman said the delegation of students was apprised of the measures — random sampling, ensuring annual maintenance of water tanks and regular change of candles of all water purification systems installed in the campus among others — taken to contain the problem. It would be ensured that the water used in the canteen was also of good quality so that there was no disease outbreak, the spokesperson added.

The university draws its own water from a local source that was purified before being supplied to the campus, claimed the authorities. The students have, however, complained that the water supplied on the campus was muddy.

SWO Dr Rajesh Bhalla also directed the officials of the university’s two centres at Thunag and Neri to ensure proper upkeep of water purification equipment on the campuses.