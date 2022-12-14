Nauni University to get two drones

Solan, December 13
Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, will soon procure two drones with the support of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).
The ICAR’s Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (Zone-I), Ludhiana, had recently sanctioned two drones to the university. While one drone would be given to the Directorate of Extension Education, the second would be utilised at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kandaghat. An amount of Rs 10 lakh had been sanctioned for each drone.
A drone demonstration was held at the university farm recently. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, Vice-Chancellor (VC), said that the use of drones in agriculture was increasing day by day and it would revolutionise the sector. The drones with sensors could be used for soil and field analysis and monitoring various soil parameters like moisture and nutrient content.
