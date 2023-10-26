Nauni varsity to host agri fest today

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 25

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, is set to host an agriculture fest to promote agriculture as a career option among the school students on October 26.

Scientists from agriculture and forestry disciplines, BSc students and 600 schoolchildren from 18 different schools will be among the 900 participants at the one-day fest.

The event is being held in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Education (ICAR) National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP).

A model competition for the children on “Agriculture: A Journey from Shortage to Surplus”, exposure visit to hi-tech farms and laboratories of the university along with experience sharing by agriculture industrialists will be a part of the fest. Exhibitions on novel agriculture technologies and demonstrations on drone-usage in agriculture will also be held.

Since the creation and nurturing of sustainable food systems depends on the quality of agricultural education and research, the primary aim of the fest will be to create awareness about the achievements of Indian agriculture in attaining self-sufficiency and becoming a global leader in the production of many agricultural commodities.

The students will also be exposed to various facets and relevance of agriculture in nation-building and encouraged to choose agricultural education as a career option.

