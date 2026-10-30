Nauni varsity to set up plant health diagnostic centre at Neri college; foundation stone laid

In a significant step towards strengthening plant health management and supporting the horticultural sector in Himachal Pradesh, the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art plant health diagnostic clinic for entrepreneurship development was laid at the College of Horticulture and Forestry at Neri, Hamirpur, a constituent college of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district.

Vice-Chancellor of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Prof HS Baweja during the virtual ceremony held on Thursday said that the proposed clinic would provide diagnostic, disease surveillance and advisory services for horticultural crops, benefiting farmers, researchers, extension personnel and horticulture officers.

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It would facilitate the early detection of plant diseases and promote precise, need-based plant protection measures to improve crop health and productivity.

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Prof Baweja said that timely identification of disease-causing pathogens would help farmers adopt targeted management practices, minimise crop losses and avoid unnecessary or repeated pesticide applications. This would reduce cultivation costs, pesticide residues and environmental contamination while helping prevent the development of pesticide resistance. Early detection of pathogens in planting material and perennial plant tissues would also help prevent the introduction of diseases into new orchards.

He highlighted the challenges posed by climate change and said that variations in temperature, humidity and rainfall were influencing pathogen survival, disease development and geographical distribution, increasing the risk of emerging diseases and their spread to new horticultural areas.

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Earlier, Dr SK Bhardwaj, Dean, College of Horticulture and Forestry, Neri, welcomed the Vice-Chancellor and highlighted the significance of the proposed facility. He said that the clinic would integrate conventional and advanced diagnostic techniques with systematic field surveillance and weather-based disease risk assessment to facilitate the early and accurate identification of plant pathogens. By connecting laboratory diagnosis with field surveillance, scientific research and farmer-oriented advisory services, the facility would support integrated and sustainable disease management. It was expected to contribute to climate-resilient horticulture, improved crop health, higher productivity, better-quality produce and sustainable livelihoods for farmers.

The facility would also open avenues for rural entrepreneurship, skill development and employment generation among rural youth and university graduates. Practical training in AI-enabled disease diagnosis, digital plant health monitoring, crop protection consultancy and precision horticulture would equip students with skills to establish plant health diagnostic centres, mobile diagnostic services, agri-tech start-ups and plant protection advisory enterprises.

Horticulture graduates and rural youth would have opportunities to develop fee-based diagnostic services and offer customised disease management solutions in collaboration with the university, farmer producer organisations and other agricultural institutions. These initiatives are expected to encourage self-employment, strengthen rural service delivery and generate new income opportunities within the horticultural value chain.