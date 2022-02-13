Nauni varsity VC: Stress on low-cost farm technologies

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 12

Dr Parvinder Kaushal, Vice-Chancellor, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, said the university had developed several low-cost technologies whose adoption could enhance farmers’ income.

He was addressing an awareness camp on natural farming and animal husbandry under the Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP) at Nauni Majhgaon Gram Panchayat last evening.

Dr Kaushal emphasised that development was important for everyone and added that the old and new generations should exchange their ideas to create a harmonious balance. “The youth are exploring new ideas by adopting scientific methods. Techniques like natural farming should be adopted to reap its immense benefits. Low-cost technologies developed by the university can help enhance farmers income,” he added.

Panchayat pradhan Madan Himachali said the event was being organised to create awareness about natural farming and they should adopt it.

Ramesh Kumar Sharma, Block Development Officer, Solan, said under IWMP, over Rs 6.17 crore had been spent on various works like water storage tanks, check dams, afforestation activities, etc in 14 panchayats. Dr Nitin Sehgal, veterinary officer, spoke on various diseases in livestock as well as government schemes providing funds for purchase of indigenous cows.

The basics of natural farming were explained by Dr Kuldeep Thakur, Principal Scientist, Nauni varsity. He apprised farmers about its benefits and urged them to make a gradual shift towards this system to produce good quality foodstuff.

Manoj Verma, Solan Zila Parishad member, urged the agrarian community to learn the latest techniques and said they should take to entrepreneurship to enhance their farm income.