Nauni varsity's admission schedule out

Solan, May 9
Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, has released the admission schedule for its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes in horticulture, forestry, biotechnology, food technology and agribusiness for the academic session 2023-24.
Candidates can apply by logging on to the university website, www.yspuniversity.ac.in. The last date for receipt of online applications for the UG programmes for normal seats is June 5 and for self-financing seats is June 28. The last date for online application for PG programmes is June 17.
The date of the entrance exam for the UG and PG courses is June 18 and June 25, respectively. The result of the UG entrance test will be declared on June 26 while that of PG programmes on July 2.
The list of candidates for UG self-financing seats will be displayed on June 30.
