Navbahar Chowk road to close for 2 days

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 30

The Navbahar Chowk to Directorate of Horticulture Department via Bhumiya road will remain closed to vehicular traffic, except for emergency vehicles, for two days. The road will be closed on May 1 and 2.

A spokesperson of the state government here today said the movement of vehicles has been closed on the road for the said period in order to ensure smooth and uninterrupted execution of tarring work.

#Shimla