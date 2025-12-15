DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Navodaya school alumnus inducted as Flying Officer

Navodaya school alumnus inducted as Flying Officer

Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 02:02 AM Dec 15, 2025 IST
Abhinandan Thakur.
Abhinandan Thakur, an alumnus of Navodaya School, Una, has become a Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force. A resident of Deoli village in Gagret Subdivision, Abhinandan was a student at the school till 2020 when he passed the 10+2 examination.

Abhinandan then did a four year engineering course in the electrical stream at Shimla. He has credited his success to hard work and dedication to achieve the goals set by him. School Principal wished Abhinandan great success in his career.

