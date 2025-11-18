DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Navodaya students learn about history of Western Himalayas

Navodaya students learn about history of Western Himalayas

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Nov 18, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
DR OC Handa delivers a special lecture to the students of JNV Theog in Shimla district.
Dr OC Handa, a renowned historian of the Western Himalayas, delivered a significant and enlightening session at PM Shri School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Theog. He provided detailed information to the students about the rich cultural heritage, historical background and unique architectural features of the Himalayan region.

Invited to the school as a guest speaker, Dr Handa delivered a lecture to the students of Class XI and XII.

During the session, he encouraged the students to understand history with curiosity, sensitivity and a research-oriented approach. Inspired by his lecture, students asked several important questions, which Dr Handa answered satisfactorily.

Earlier, Principal Roshan Lal welcomed Dr Handa on behalf of the school family. The Principal and school staff expressed happiness over the successful organisation of the session, emphasising that such programmes are useful for the intellectual and personality development of students.

