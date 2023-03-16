Navratri fair at Chintpurni from March 22

Our Correspondent

Una, March 15

“The Chaitra Navratri fair will be organised at the Chintpurni shrine from March 22 to 30,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mahender Pal Gurjar.

The ADC chaired a meeting to review preparations for the fair that attracted lakhs of devotees every year. He said 450 police and Home Guard personnel would be on duty during the fair.

He said the temple and its periphery would be divided into four sectors, each under the control of a sector magistrate and a sector police officer. The Amb SDM would be the “Mela Officer”, while the Amb DSP would be the “Mela Police Officer”.

Gurjar said, “Sector 1 will comprise the area from Shiv temple at Bharwain to the Mirgu barrier, Sector 2 will include Mirgu, Baba Shri Mai Das Sadan, the old bus stand and the area from the Talwara bypass to Dr Surinder’s shop.”

“Sector number 3 will include the area from the temple lift to the stairs of gate number 1, Chintpurni Hospital, the Samnol barrier and pond. Sector number 4 will include the areas of the entrance of the Chintpurni Temple, ‘Darshan and Mundan sthal’ and Lakkar Bazaar, extending till the Shambhu barrier,” he added.

The ADC said offering coconuts at the shrine would be strictly prohibited in view of the security concerns. “If any devotee is found carrying coconuts, the security personnel will deposit these before the main gate,” he added.

He said computerised “darshan slips” would be issued to the devotees at three places — Mai Das Sadan, the Shambhu barrier and the new bus stand at Chintpurni. No one would be allowed to pay obeisance at the temple without these slips.

Gurjar said 24-hour emergency medical facilities would be available during the fair. Adequate arrangements of drinking water, food, milk and other essentials would be made, besides ensuring uninterrupted supply of electricity.

“A committee under the chairmanship of the Amb BDO has been constituted to identify places where devotees can set up community kitchens,” said the ADC.