Navy officer killed in paragliding mishap in Himachal’s Billing

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, November 9

A 34-year-old Navy officer, Bibin Dev, originally hailing from Kerala, was killed when his para glider crashed near Billing here last evening. After taking off from Billing, he lost control and within few minutes his glider came down. Dev was immediately shifted to Army Hospital Palampur with the help of locals where he succumbed to his injuries. Dev was serving as a pilot in the Navy.

Billing in Kangra district is among the top paragliding sites in the world. The place has regularly been hosting the prestigious Paragliding World Cup. But in the absence of rules to govern the sport, it has started courting controversies. In the absence of proper check by the state tourism department, the number mishaps have gone up in the past few years.

This is third paragliding mishap in the past two months in Billing. Last month, an army jawan from Mizoram was killed when his para glider crash-landed near Billing. He was flying alone when the tragedy occurred. He had no knowledge of topography of Dhauladhar ranges which led to the mishap. In another mishap, a Ghaziabad tourist and his helper were also killed while taking off from Billing.

Besides, six pilots, including two foreigners, were also injured recently when they were trapped in Bara Bhanghal at the height 15000 feet.

Earlier also there have been many instances of mishaps leading to loss of life and injuries to flyers. Bodies of many pilots remain untraced till date and even their gliders were not spotted. Though the state tourism department has laid down rules and guidelines in this regard, these are hardly followed. The authorities normally swing into action and some checking is done when the media highlights illegal flying.

As per Aero Space Rules laid down in the year 2004, the state government has made it mandatory to have a license for the pilot issued by Aero Sport Society of India, carry internationally homologated design parachute with helmet, and have two-way radio communication system with instrument panel, altimeter, barometer and compass.

Besides, there should be ground support with a retrieval vehicle, insurance cover for two persons in tandem flights and insurance support for arranging helicopter in the case of emergency.

