DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / NCB issues non-bailable warrants against Digital Vision owners in Rs 600-crore drug diversion racket

NCB issues non-bailable warrants against Digital Vision owners in Rs 600-crore drug diversion racket

Digital Vision, the Kala Amb-based pharmaceutical company, had earlier faced serious allegations in 2020 when one of its cough syrups was linked to the deaths of 12 infants in Udhampur

article_Author
Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 09:28 AM Nov 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
During the ongoing probe, the NCB’s Special Investigation Team seized more than 611 kg of psychotropic powder, 573 kg of tramadol bulk mixture, 12 lakh psychotropic tablets, 50,000 tramadol ampoules and 5,000 vials of midazolam. Tribune photo
Advertisement

In a major development in the Rs 600-crore drug diversion case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued non-bailable arrest warrants against the owners of Digital Vision, a Kala Amb–based pharmaceutical company.

Advertisement

The firm’s owners—Ambala residents Parshotam Lal Goyal and his sons, Konic Goyal and Manic Goyal—are accused of illegally diverting psychotropic substances across seven states.

Advertisement

The company had come under the NCB’s scanner after its partner, Anuj Kumar, was arrested on November 1.

Advertisement

During the ongoing probe, the NCB’s Special Investigation Team seized more than 611 kg of psychotropic powder, 573 kg of tramadol bulk mixture, 12 lakh psychotropic tablets, 50,000 tramadol ampoules and 5,000 vials of midazolam.

With the latest seizure, the agency has recovered over 34 lakh psychotropic tablets, 10.57 lakh cough syrup bottles, 1,613 kg of raw material and 573 kg of tramadol bulk mixture—exposing a sprawling interstate supply network valued at around Rs 600 crore. A total of 15 people have been arrested so far.

Advertisement

According to investigators, Digital Vision acted as the key manufacturing and supply hub for the illicit distribution of psychotropic substances. The firm allegedly supplied large quantities of tramadol capsules and codeine phosphate cough syrup to fictitious distributor firms in Jodhpur and Dehradun, which existed only on paper.

Digital Vision had earlier faced serious allegations in 2020 when one of its cough syrups was linked to the deaths of 12 infants in Udhampur.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts