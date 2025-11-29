NCB issues non-bailable warrants against Digital Vision owners in Rs 600-crore drug diversion racket

In a major development in the Rs 600-crore drug diversion case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued non-bailable arrest warrants against the owners of Digital Vision, a Kala Amb–based pharmaceutical company.

The firm’s owners—Ambala residents Parshotam Lal Goyal and his sons, Konic Goyal and Manic Goyal—are accused of illegally diverting psychotropic substances across seven states.

The company had come under the NCB’s scanner after its partner, Anuj Kumar, was arrested on November 1.

During the ongoing probe, the NCB’s Special Investigation Team seized more than 611 kg of psychotropic powder, 573 kg of tramadol bulk mixture, 12 lakh psychotropic tablets, 50,000 tramadol ampoules and 5,000 vials of midazolam.

With the latest seizure, the agency has recovered over 34 lakh psychotropic tablets, 10.57 lakh cough syrup bottles, 1,613 kg of raw material and 573 kg of tramadol bulk mixture—exposing a sprawling interstate supply network valued at around Rs 600 crore. A total of 15 people have been arrested so far.

According to investigators, Digital Vision acted as the key manufacturing and supply hub for the illicit distribution of psychotropic substances. The firm allegedly supplied large quantities of tramadol capsules and codeine phosphate cough syrup to fictitious distributor firms in Jodhpur and Dehradun, which existed only on paper.

Digital Vision had earlier faced serious allegations in 2020 when one of its cough syrups was linked to the deaths of 12 infants in Udhampur.