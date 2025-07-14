NCC cadets conquer cliffs in rock climbing camps

Two high-intensity rock climbing camps organised under the Shimla Group by 1 HP Air Squadron NCC, Kullu, concluded successfully at Babeli’s rugged cliffs. Wing Commander Kunal Sharma, the squadron’s Commanding Officer, said the camps, held from June 28 to July 4 and July 7 to 13, offered cadets real-time adventure and survival training.

Under expert guidance from the 2nd Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) based in Babeli, 60 cadets from eight NCC groups—Shimla, Patiala, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Ambala, Rohtak and Chandigarh—participated in the programme. The cadets were trained in technical climbing, belaying, rappelling and mountain navigation. Daily routines included warm-ups, knot-tying drills, risk-assessment exercises and simulated rescue operations.

The ITBP instructors emphasised safety and realism, creating scenarios that demanded teamwork, leadership, and mental resilience. “The camp pushed me beyond my comfort zone,” shared a cadet from the Shimla Group. Another from Patiala noted, “Climbing steep gullies in unpredictable weather taught me decision-making under pressure.”

The programme didn’t just focus on physical endurance. Cadets took turns as leaders, navigators and belayers—gaining firsthand experience in issuing commands, making strategic calls, and ensuring safety. Evening debriefings allowed reflection on challenges faced and lessons learned.

The initiative exemplified the NCC’s mission to shape disciplined, confident youth ready for national service. It fostered camaraderie, adaptability and leadership while igniting a passion for the outdoors. Building on this momentum, the Shimla Group now plans advanced expeditions across Himachal’s demanding terrain, preparing cadets for even greater adventures ahead.