NCC cadets gain insights into Spiti valley traditions

As part of the Aparajita-Parang La 2026 Expedition, NCC cadets held an enriching interaction with local communities and heads of various government departments at Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti district under the chairmanship of the SDM, Kaza, Dikshit Rana. The interaction provided the cadets with valuable insights into the rich cultural heritage, history, traditions and the distinctive way of life of the people of the Spiti valley. The programme brought together representatives of different sections of the community, offering the cadets an opportunity to understand the region’s unique social and cultural landscape.

The cadets engaged with school principals, pradhans, forest and archaeology officials, rangers, medical and Ayush officers, sportspersons, women achievers and other inspiring personalities from the valley. The cadets also shared their experiences, challenges and the sense of pride associated with being selected for the prestigious Parang La Expedition. The exchange encouraged mutual learning and strengthened the bond between the visiting cadets and the local communities.

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The interaction emerged as a platform for cultural exchange, knowledge-sharing and inspiration, highlighting the importance of community engagement during adventure and expedition activities in the Himalayas.