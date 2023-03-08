NCC cadets to get flying training soon as AAI starts work on taxi track

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 7

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has started construction of a taxi track to the hangar at the Kullu-Manali airport in Bhuntar.

Once built, the NCC cadets of the state will be able to undergo flying training at the Bhuntar airport.

In May 2018, the Kullu NCC unit was provided two two-seater microlight aircraft for training the cadets, but they have not yet landed at the Bhuntar airport due to the lack of a taxi track up to the hangar.

The government had constructed a hangar for parking the aircraft here in 2012, but the taxi track from the runway was not built. It was to be built by the state, which cited lack of funds. Last year, the NCC management took up the issue with the AAI, which agreed to build the taxi track.

Airport Director Neeraj Kumar Srivastava said the construction of the taxi track had been started after the approval by the DGCA. He said the taxi track would be built at a cost of Rs 57 lakh and the work would be completed within three months.

Kullu NCC Commanding Officer Group Captain SK Sharma said at present, the training of the state cadets was being conducted at Patiala.