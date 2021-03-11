NCC conducts written exam

Shimla HP 7 (I) NCC conducted a written exam to select Senior Under Officer and Under Officer in Shimla on Monday. Commanding Officer Colonel DR Gargi said students from various colleges, including APG Shimla, Govt College, Kotshera, St Bedes College, appeared in the exam. Colonel Gargi said these posts had been created for the first time in NCC to develop leadership qualities among students.

Coaching programme for students

Under the Utkrisht Mahavidyalaya Scheme, the Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Shree Guru Gobind Singh Ji Government College, Paonta Sahib, organised a selection test for providing free coaching for HAS and IAS exams, in which 272 students appeared. Principal Dr Veena Rathore said under the initiative, two batches of 60 students each would be coached simultaneously for two months. Regular feedback will also be taken by the IQA Cell.

Move to call General House hailed

Members of the Student-Parent Forum welcomed the decision of the Auckland House to call a General House on May 18 to form a Parent-Teacher Association. The forum had asked the Higher Education Director to ask private institutions across the state to call General Houses and form a Parent-Teachers Association. It had further said if a PTA was not formed in all schools, the forum would start an agitation.