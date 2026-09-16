NCC girls’ high-altitude trek culminates at Karzok after 250-km Parang La expedition

The spirit of adventure and endurance reached a high point in Ladakh as the All India NCC Girls High Altitude Long Trek, Aparajita – Parang La 2026, culminated at Karzok on Wednesday.

The expedition was formally flagged-in at Karzok by Director General NCC Lt Gen Virendra Vats and Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dipti Mohil Chawla on September 16.

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The 30-day expedition saw 20 girl cadets selected from across the country traverse the challenging Parang La Pass at an altitude of 5,578 metres, connecting Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley with the Changthang region of Ladakh.

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Covering approximately 250 km, the trek took the cadets through some of the most demanding high-altitude terrain, including glaciers, snowfields and river valleys. Accompanied by officers, instructors, medical staff and support personnel, the team successfully completed the expedition from Kibber in Himachal Pradesh to Karzok in Ladakh.

The trek was flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from New Delhi on August 18.

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Congratulating the cadets and staff on completing the expedition, Lt Gen Vats said, “Such activities contribute towards developing leadership, self-confidence, teamwork and endurance among the youth.”

The expedition was organised to encourage greater participation of young women in adventure activities and give them exposure to challenging high-altitude conditions. It also sought to strengthen national integration by bringing together cadets from different parts of the country, a Defence Ministry spokesperson said.

The successful completion of Aparajita – Parang La 2026 marks the culmination of a demanding high-altitude journey that brought together young women cadets from across the country and tested their endurance, teamwork and resilience across some of the most challenging terrain in Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh.