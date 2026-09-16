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Home / Himachal Pradesh / NCC Naval cadets reach Gobind Sagar banks in 360-km expedition

NCC Naval cadets reach Gobind Sagar banks in 360-km expedition

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Tribune News Service
Una, Updated At : 01:48 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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NCC women cadets sail in the Gobind Sagar reservoir near Lathiani village on Tuesday. Tribune photo
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As part of the 12-day-long ‘Sankalp- Sailing Expedition 2026’, NCC Naval Wing cadets from the Chandigarh NCC Directorate, comprising Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh Union Territory, today sailed onto the Gobind Sagar banks at Lathiani village in Bangana subdivision.

As many as 70 cadets, including 42 men and 28 women from the Chandigarh NCC Directorate, are participating in the 360-km-long expedition, which began from the reservoir on the Bilaspur side, said Assistant NCC Officer (ANO) Abdul Majid, media in-charge of the expedition. He said the expedition was being conducted under the command of Commodore Sajjan Kumar.

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Abdul Majid said the cadets performed manoeuvres along the 30-km route today, starting from Mandli and reaching Lathiani via Dumkhar. During their camp at Lathiani Senior Secondary School, the cadets also conducted an awareness campaign in the village on TB eradication and sanitation.

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The ANO said the ‘Sankalp- Sailing Expedition 2026’ was being conducted simultaneously in all 17 NCC Directorates across the country, with all teams competing at the national level for the title. The champion team will be honoured by the PM ahead of the Republic Day function in January next year, he said, adding that the Chandigarh Directorate team were last year’s winners.

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