NCC Raising Day at Shimla college

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 10

The third NCC Raising Day was celebrated at St Bede’s College here today. NCC cadets from the college, cadets of APG Shimla University and NCC cadets of St Edward’s School, Shimla, participated in the event.

On the occasion, Commanding Officer of Seven HP (I) NCC Shimla Col DR Gargey participated in the programme as the chief guest. NCC cadets of St Bede’s College presented the guard of honour to the chief guest. The programme commenced with NCC drill, followed by NCC in charge and officer Dr Shweta Thakur reading the annual report of the NCC unit of the college.