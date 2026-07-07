The 10-day Annual Training Camp (ATC)-223 commenced at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur, today. The camp is being organised by the 1st Himachal Pradesh Air Squadron NCC, Kullu. The camp has brought together 550 NCC cadets from various educational institutions across Himachal Pradesh.

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Speaking on the occasion, Wing Commander Kunal Sharma said the primary objective of the camp is to nurture discipline, leadership, self-reliance, teamwork, national integration and patriotism among the youth.

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He said the camp would provide cadets with practical exposure to the military way of life, the functioning of the Indian Air Force, and the core values and ethos of the National Cadet Corps (NCC). He added that throughout the camp, cadets would undergo comprehensive training in drill, aeromodelling, weapon handling, firefighting, disaster management, map reading, personality development and a wide range of specialised and general subjects through expert lectures and practical sessions. In addition, group activities, cultural programmes and adventure training would form an integral part of the camp curriculum.

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Wing Commander Sharma said 550 NCC cadets from the Senior Division, Senior Wing, Junior Division and Junior Wing of 20 educational institutions are participating in the camp. He added that the participating institutions include Government College, Kullu; Vallabh Government College, Mandi; the National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur; and the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, in the senior divisions and wings. Cadets in the junior divisions and wings are from Government Senior Secondary School for Boys, Kullu; Government Senior Secondary Schools at Jari, Panarsa, Sainj, Pandoh and Sultanpur; Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Bandrol; LMS Kelheli; Delhi Public School, Manali; Kendriya Vidyalaya, NHPC Sainj; DAV Public School, Manali; CIS Kullu; DAV CPS, Mandi; DAV LKB, Shimla; Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ramshila; and DAV Public School, Mohal.