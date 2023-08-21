NDMA lays groundwork for landslide mitigation policy

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, August 20

Against the backdrop of increasing number of landslides, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has laid the groundwork for formulating a National Landslide Risk Management Strategy and put forth a slew of recommendations for stakeholders.

Disasters caused by landslides and flashfloods are not new, but such incidents are on the rise. Himachal has witnessed 113 landslides over the past 55 days. The number was only 16 in 2020. “The Himalayas are basically young mountains that are still evolving and fragile with a sensitive eco-system and largely sedimentary deposits instead of being hard rock,” said Naresh Kumar, a former Director of the Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment.

According to experts, water percolates into the soil during heavy rain, adding to its mass, affecting its stability and acting as a lubricant for the movement of unstable soil. This is more so when, during construction, the hill sides are cut at steep angles without ensuring adequate protective measures for slope stability. Such measures, experts said, added to the costs.

113 landslips in 55 days