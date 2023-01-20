NDMA organises mock drill in industrial area

Our Correspondent

UNA, JANUARY 19

A mock drill was organised today under the aegis of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) at Sukhjit Starch, an industrial unit located in the Bathu Bathari Tahliwal Industrial area of Haroli sub division. Soldiers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) performed the drill in which representatives and workers from the industrial area participated.

The drill began with a siren after which the management of the industrial unit informed the NDMA on toll free number 1077. NDRF jawans then performed various types of exercises that included rescue and relief operations specific to situations like earthquake, blast etc.

After practical demonstration, the participants were briefed about the standard operating procedures for various types of disasters and use of available material to tackle the situation.