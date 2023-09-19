NDMA team visits Hamirpur areas

Hamirpur, September 18
A team of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) visited disaster-hit areas in the Sujanpur constituency of the district today. The team interacted with local people to assess losses caused to the private and government property.
The team comprised Amit Tendon, SK Jena, PK Dass and Mahindra Rajaram. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rakesh Sharma and Sujanpur Tehsildar Ashok Pathania accompanied the NDMA team.
The District Disaster Management Authority had reported Rs 487-crore losses in the district so far. The Public Works Department (PWD) suffered a loss of around Rs 188 crore, Jal Shakti Vibhag (Rs 133 crore) and Rural Development Department (Rs 1.6 crore).
DC Hemraj Bairwa said the NDMA team would visit various other disaster-affected areas in the district to assess losses and prepare a report in that regard.
