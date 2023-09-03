NDRF, Army personnel honoured

Shimla, September 2
An inter-house group patriotic singing contest was held at Saint Thomas School here on Saturday. The objective was to pay tribute to the victims of heavy rain in different areas of Shimla and pay homage to Saurabh, a student who died in the Summer Hill Shiv temple collapse.
The event was also organised to honour NDRF, SDRF, city police and Indian Army (Engineer Corps) personnel, who worked tirelessly to provide relief to disaster-hit people.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amit Shah, Ghulam Nabi Azad part of eight-member panel on simultaneous elections
Appointed, Adhir Ranjan refuses to be on the committee | No ...
ISRO launches 1st sun mission as India eyes place in elite orbit
PSLV XL places Aditya-L1 in earth’s orbit | Spacecraft on 15...