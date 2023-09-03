NDRF, Army personnel honoured

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 2

An inter-house group patriotic singing contest was held at Saint Thomas School here on Saturday. The objective was to pay tribute to the victims of heavy rain in different areas of Shimla and pay homage to Saurabh, a student who died in the Summer Hill Shiv temple collapse.

The event was also organised to honour NDRF, SDRF, city police and Indian Army (Engineer Corps) personnel, who worked tirelessly to provide relief to disaster-hit people.

