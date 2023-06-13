Need for strict action against encroachers

Vendors have encroached upon roadsides in Shimla, causing inconvenience to commuters and pedestrians. The Municipal Corporation had started a drive to remove encroachments in the city, but it was stopped midway after the hawkers began protesting. The government must take strict action in the matter. Surjit Singh, Shimla

Shimla residents urge govt to curb Monkey menace

it is high time that the state government took measures to curb monkey menace in Shimla. Monkeys have become a nuisance in the city amid peak tourist season as they snatch eatables and even try to attack people sometimes. Sneha, Shimla

Trucks cause traffic snarls at Garkhal junction

Trucks often cause long traffic jams at the Garkhal junction on the road leading to Kasauli. Trucks should be banned from plying on this route as they block the entire traffic on the narrow road and cause inconvenience to commuters. Rajesh, Kasauli

